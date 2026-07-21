Bengaluru: GBA team attacked during anti-encroachment drive

Bengaluru: A team of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) engineers came under attack during an anti-encroachment drive in Shivajinagar on Tuesday, July 21, triggering sharp political reactions and raising concerns over the safety of government officials enforcing civic laws.

The incident occurred when GBA officials were clearing illegal encroachments from footpaths in the busy Shivajinagar area. According to officials, a group allegedly assaulted Assistant Executive Engineer Madhav Rao and Assistant Engineer Gautham with helmets, while a woman engineer, Ruchita, was sprayed with pepper spray. An attempt was also allegedly made to attack the JCB operator engaged in the demolition drive.

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The injured officials later approached the Commercial Street Police Station and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation based on CCTV footage and videos that surfaced on social media.

The incident sparked a political controversy, with Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka accusing the Congress government of failing to protect officials performing their duties. He questioned the government’s silence and alleged that “vote-bank politics” had taken precedence over law enforcement. Ashoka demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and sought enhanced security for civic officials undertaking similar operations.

Despite the attack, the Greater Bengaluru Authority resumed the anti-encroachment drive later in the day under heavy police protection. Senior police officers supervised the operation while civic authorities deployed JCB machines to clear the remaining illegal structures and restore pedestrian access on the footpaths.

Officials said the operation would continue despite attempts to disrupt it through violence. The incident has once again highlighted the challenges faced by civic authorities in removing encroachments in densely populated parts of Bengaluru and renewed calls for stronger protection for government officials carrying out enforcement duties.