Two killed, six injured as Bolero rams parked lorry in Koppal

Koppal: Two members of a family were killed and six others sustained serious injuries after a Bolero SUV rammed into a stationary lorry on National Highway-13 between Kerehalli and Shahapur villages near Munirabad in Koppal district on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Khadar Khan (75), a resident of Huligi village, and a 70-year-old woman from the same family. According to police, the Bolero was travelling from Kushtagi towards Hosapete when it crashed into the rear of a lorry parked on the roadside.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Bolero was completely mangled, leaving two occupants dead on the spot. Six other passengers travelling in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be serious, police said.

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Police personnel from Munirabad Police Station rushed to the accident site, conducted an inspection and shifted the victims. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

The mishap has once again raised concerns over road safety on national highways, with local residents urging authorities to strictly enforce rules against parking heavy vehicles along highways and strengthen safety measures to prevent such fatal accidents.