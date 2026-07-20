Rain, gusty winds forecast across Karnataka for two days

Bengaluru: After a brief lull, monsoon activity has picked up again across Karnataka, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rainfall and gusty winds in several coastal and interior districts over the next two days.

According to the IMD‘s Bengaluru centre, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on July 20, accompanied by winds of 30-40 kmph.

In North Interior Karnataka, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir are expected to witness light rain along with strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

The weather department has also predicted rainfall across South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts. Winds of 30-40 kmph are also expected in these areas.

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The forecast indicates that rainfall will continue on July 21 as well. Coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, are likely to receive moderate showers, while several north and south interior districts are expected to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds.

The IMD has advised residents in coastal and hilly regions to remain cautious due to the possibility of increased rainfall. People have also been urged to avoid parking vehicles near old trees, temporary sheds and large hoardings in districts likely to experience strong winds.

Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect standing crops from heavy rain and gusty winds. Authorities have also urged the public to remain alert and follow weather advisories issued by the IMD as rainfall activity is expected to intensify in parts of the state over the coming days.