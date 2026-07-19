Son murders father over property, dies by suicide in Hassan

Hassan: A family dispute over money and property ended in tragedy in Karnataka’s Hassan district, where a 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his retired headmaster father before dying by suicide at their residence in Channarayapatna taluk, police said.

The deceased have been identified as retired headmaster BN Channegowda (73) and his son Bindukumar (42).

According to the preliminary investigation, Bindukumar had reportedly incurred heavy debts due to financial difficulties and had approached his father seeking money to repay the loans. Police said Channegowda refused to provide financial assistance, allegedly believing that his son had squandered money without any stable source of income.

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Investigators said the disagreement escalated when Bindukumar allegedly demanded his share in the family property. After his father reportedly declined to divide the property immediately, an argument broke out between the two.

Police suspect that during the altercation, Bindukumar strangled his father before allegedly using a sharp weapon to slit his throat, killing him on the spot.

Realising the consequences of the crime and fearing arrest, the accused is believed to have hanged himself inside the house shortly afterwards.

Following information from local residents, Channarayapatna police rushed to the scene, conducted a spot inspection and shifted both bodies for post-mortem examination. Forensic evidence has been collected, and investigators are examining all aspects of the case.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Shubhanvita, who visited the scene, said the preliminary investigation indicates that Channegowda was murdered and that his son later died by suicide. She added that a murder case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Police said the exact sequence of events and motive would be confirmed after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.