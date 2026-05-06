Hyderabad man claims kin forged will to grab Rs 20 crore property

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old man has alleged that his brother and other family members, along with the sub-registrar of Doodhbowli locality, manufactured a fake will of their deceased father and registered two properties in their favour.

Venugopal Toshniwal, a businessman from Mangalhat, lodged a complaint at the Central Crime Station on May 1, alleging fabrication of documents, forgery, and illegal property transfer.

According to a Times of India report, the complainant said his relatives procured two properties in Begum Bazar, worth approximately 20 crore. Police subsequently registered a case against five accused, including the sub-registrar, and initiated an investigation.

Venugopal said his deceased father, Brik Gopal Toshniwal, had brought a 240 square yard property at Bhaji Mandi with family members via a registered sale deed in 2011. His father additionally owned a 95 square yard property at Nagar Khana in the same locality, through a 2006 registered sale deed.

Also Read Telangana HC stays BIFR order on IDPL land lease dispute

Venugopal informed the police that his father’s death occurred on September 7, 2012, and he had never created a will before his passing. Following his father’s death, Venugopal claimed his brother Umesh Kumar Toshniwal reportedly hatched a plan with their sister Suman Bang, her spouse Giri Raj Bang and the Doodhbowli sub-registrar to fabricate a will dated December 9, 2011.

“Based on the alleged forged will, Umesh Kumar Toshniwal executed gift deeds in favour of his wife Kavita Toshniwal in 2024 and 2025 for both the properties,” Venugopal told TOI. “Also, when I sought a certified copy of the will through an RTI application, the sub-registrar’s office replied that the document was not available.”

The CCS police have a registered a case under Sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 340(2) (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Umesh, Kavita, Suman, Giri and the sub-registrar.

With invesitgation still ongoing, no accused have been arrest as of now.