Bengaluru: Gelatin sticks with detonators & other explosives recovered, case filed

A police officer on patrol spotted them at Chikkanayakanahalli under Bellandur police station limits on Monday night.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th March 2024 2:15 pm IST
Karnataka Police logo

Bengaluru: Gelatin sticks with detonators and other explosives have been found in a tractor near temporary sheds put up for construction workers in front of a school in the city, police said on Tuesday.

A police officer on patrol spotted them at Chikkanayakanahalli under Bellandur police station limits on Monday night and sought details from the workers there but there was no satisfactory reply from them, police said.

“We suspect that these could have been kept by the labourers to break rocks for constructing buildings,” a police official said.

Police have registered a case under the Explosives Substances Act and launched an investigation.

