Bengaluru growth hit by airport curbs, Karnataka Dy CM tells Rajnath Singh

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday, April 24, urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reconsider the restrictions on the height of buildings around defence airports in the city.

Shivakumar met Singh in New Delhi, where he held detailed discussions on the issue, according to a statement issued by the deputy CM’s office.

“Shivakumar raised concerns about the impact of these restrictions on development in several parts of the city and urged the defence minister to adopt a balanced approach that ensures aviation safety while supporting Bengaluru’s growth,” the statement said.

Also Read Hyderabad- Hubballi flight diverted to Bengaluru amid bad weather

In his letter to Singh, Shivakumar highlighted “the excessive restrictions” imposed by the authorities of defence airports in Bengaluru while granting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for construction within a 20-km radius of the airports, as per the prevailing rules.

“Bengaluru is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, and the HAL airport is located in the core area of the city, where there is a huge demand for development. The additional restrictions being imposed are hampering development in areas around the airport,” he said.

Shivakumar requested Singh to look into the issue and direct the officials concerned “to take necessary action to resolve it in the interest of both flight safety and the city’s development needs.”