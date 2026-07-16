Bengaluru: Husband kills pregnant wife, then hangs himself

Bengaluru: A domestic dispute ended in tragedy after a man allegedly strangled his four-month-pregnant wife to death before dying by suicide at their residence under the CK Achukattu Police Station limits in Bengaluru on Thursday, July 16.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Swapna. Her husband, Manoj, was found hanging inside the house. Both were natives of Uttar Pradesh and had been residing in Bengaluru for the past few years.

According to the preliminary investigation, Manoj, a carpenter by profession, had remained at home for the last four days without reporting to work. Police said the couple had been experiencing frequent marital disputes, which escalated into a violent confrontation on Thursday afternoon.

During the argument, Manoj allegedly used a nylon leash meant for the family’s pet dog to strangle Swapna. After allegedly killing his wife, he is believed to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan using the same rope.

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Neighbours alerted the police after they sensed something was wrong at the house. A police team rushed to the spot, recovered both bodies and shifted them to a government hospital for postmortem examination.

South Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vamsi Krishna said police found the woman lying dead with strangulation marks around her neck, while the husband was found hanging inside the house.

“We received information that a husband and wife had locked themselves inside the house after a quarrel. On inspection, the woman was found strangled and the husband was found hanging. The Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) team has examined the scene and the exact motive behind the incident will be known after a detailed investigation,” the DCP said.

A case has been registered at CK Achukattu Police Station and further investigation is in progress, he said.