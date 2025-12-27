Bengaluru man kills wife over job argument, arrested

Bengaluru: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife following a quarrel over her job, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Ayisha Siddiqi (39), worked as a masseur at a parlour.

According to police, this was the third marriage for the victim and second marriage for her husband.

The couple frequently argued over her job, as the accused objected to her receiving regular calls from her workplace and had asked her to quit, which she refused.

On Wednesday, the accused, Saiyed Jabi, allegedly slit her throat with a pair of scissors at their residence in Agrahara Layout following a heated argument over the issue.

After the incident, the accused went to a police station and confessed to the crime, they said.

A case of murder was registered at Sampigehalli Police Station, and the accused was arrested, police added.