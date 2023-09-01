Bengaluru realtor falls to death from terrace, police say ‘no foul play’

Police sources said that no marks of injuries or assault were found on the body and doctors who conducted the post-mortem have confirmed this.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st September 2023 9:20 am IST
Representative image

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru-based realtor, who died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the fourth floor of a building here on Thursday, was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident, officials said on Friday while rejecting claims of foul play.

Police after a preliminary investigation said that 63-year-old Munanjinappa had fallen while “walking on the terrace of the residence of his third wife in an inebriated state”.

Munanjinappa’s first wife had suspected foul play and filed a murder complaint at Bengaluru’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. She alleged that Munanjinappa’s third wife Geetha had killed him.

The deceased owned land worth crores in and around Bengaluru and had married thrice. He was living with his first wife Umadevi in Bagalagunte.

Munanjinappa had married Geetha seven years ago.

The police are tracking down the details of the second wife.

He had the habit of getting drunk till midnight and going for a walk on the terrace every day. He allegedly lost balance and fell down from the building. Geetha had admitted him to the hospital, but Munanjinappa succumbed to injuries.

As Munanjinappa owned huge properties, there was discord among wives.

Police sources said that no marks of injuries or assault were found on the body and doctors who conducted the post-mortem have confirmed this.

The police have registered a murder case following the complaint by the first wife and investigating the matter.

