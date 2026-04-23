Bengaluru residents confront ex-army officer after wife calls man ‘terrorist’

Bengaluru: Residents of a Bengaluru apartment confronted a former army officer and his wife, who allegedly called a Muslim man “Pakistani” and “terrorist,” after learning of his religious identity.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with the residents standing outside the couple’s apartment door, stating that such behaviour would not go unchecked in Karnataka.

“Yeh tumara baap ka ghar nai hai. Yeh Karnataka hai (This isn’t your father’s house. This is Karnataka),” said one of the men leading the residents. The elderly man replied that he worked in the Defence Department and was an army officer, in an attempt to intimidate the group.

“If you were in the army, then you should be more patriotic,” the man retorted. “How can your wife call someone a terrorist after asking if they are Muslim?”

The man brushed it off and said she must have said that during the argument when tensions were escalated. “Woh jaghde me hogaya. Abhi chod do (It was during the argument, leave it be now)”

The man proceeded to advise the former army officer not to spread a divisive mindset in the “secular-minded” state of Karnataka.

“Sablog yaha, Hindu, Musalmaan, Sikh, Isahi, sab yaha ek hi log hai. Tumhare jaise log yaha aake dharam, jaat, paat lekar aake mat baato logon ko (Everyone here, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, are one and the same people. People like you should not come here and divide the people on the basis of caste, religion or creed),” the resident said.

A confrontation broke out in Bengaluru’s Abbigere after a couple, including a retired Army officer, allegedly made communal remarks against a Muslim man, calling him a “terrorist.” The man later returned with others to challenge them, leading to a heated exchange captured on… pic.twitter.com/TS1dBSDLoQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 23, 2026

Upon the group’s insistence, the woman later apologised for hurling communal slurs.

“Agar phir kuch hua uncle, yeh apartment me aake, road pe ghaseet ke bezzat karinge (If anything happens again, uncle, we will come right into this apartment, drag you out onto the road, and humiliate you),” the resident issued a warning and left.