Bengaluru to shift bus stops near traffic signals to ease congestion

Bengaluru: In a major move to improve traffic flow in the city, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday, July 15, directed officials to relocate BMTC bus stops located within 75 metres of traffic signals. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting convened to address the city’s worsening traffic congestion.

Since assuming charge as Bengaluru Development Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda has initiated several measures to improve urban infrastructure, including the removal of footpath encroachments and abandoned vehicles. The latest initiative focuses on easing traffic bottlenecks caused by bus stops located too close to junctions.

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Following the minister’s directive, Bengaluru Traffic Police have begun identifying bus stops that fall within the 75-metre limit. Earlier, BMTC and the Traffic Police had jointly identified 103 such bus stops across the city for relocation. Of these, 27 have already been shifted, while the remaining 76 are yet to be relocated.

Traffic Police have once again requested the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to expedite the relocation process. However, GBA officials have reportedly sought three months to complete the exercise. Authorities have also identified bus stops outside the GBA’s jurisdiction, which fall under the National Highways Authority of India and gram panchayats. Traffic Police plan to write to the respective agencies seeking their cooperation in relocating those bus stops.