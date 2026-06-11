Bengaluru tops as food destinations, ranked 13th globally

Traditionally, discussions around Indian cuisine on the global stage have often focused on cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

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Bengaluru: India’s Silicon Valley has added another feather to its cap by securing a place among the world’s top food destinations. The city has been ranked 13th in the list of the World’s 20 Best Cities for Food 2026” released by international lifestyle magazine Time Out.

What makes the achievement even more significant is that Bengaluru is the only Indian city to feature in the prestigious global ranking, ahead of several internationally renowned culinary destinations.

The rankings were compiled after surveying more than 24,000 locals worldwide and consulting a panel of food experts. Bengaluru earned strong recognition for its diverse culinary culture, receiving 82 per cent positive ratings, while also securing high scores from food experts for quality, variety and authenticity.

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Traditionally, discussions around Indian cuisine on the global stage have often focused on cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. However, Bengaluru’s inclusion in the list reflects the city’s emergence as a major gastronomic hub, celebrated for its blend of traditional South Indian flavours, cosmopolitan dining culture and vibrant street food scene.

According to the report, a large majority of respondents described its food as either “good” or “amazing,” highlighting the city’s ability to offer everything from authentic local delicacies to international cuisines. The ranking also underscores how deeply food is woven into Bengaluru’s cultural identity.

The top spot in the global rankings was claimed by Lima, followed by Bangkok and Mexico City. Other cities featured in the top 20 include London, Barcelona, Melbourne, Beijing, Osaka and New York City.

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With its thriving restaurant ecosystem, bustling food streets, iconic eateries and multicultural population, Bengaluru continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the world’s most exciting food capitals, earning global recognition beyond its status as a technology powerhouse.

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