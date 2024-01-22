‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor David Gail passes away at 58

Los Angeles: Actor David Gail, who played Stuart Carson, the fiancee of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, and Dean Collins in the WB drama ‘Savannah’, has passed away at the age of 58.

His sister, Katie Colmenares, announced the news of his death on Instagram, remembering her brother as both her “wingman” and “best friend,” reports People magazine.

A cause of death for David has not been shared as yet.

David’s credits also include playing Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of the ‘General Hospital’ spinoff ‘Port Charles’.

Katie wrote, “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me. The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

As per People, Pete Ferriero, host and producer of the ‘Beverly Hills 90210 Show’ podcast, also widely shared the news of David’s death, as he uploaded clips from David’s appearances on his show.

“In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast,” the podcast’s official Instagram account wrote.

In a comment on Katie’ Instagram announcement, Pete remembered David as a “kind human”.

“He was filled of life and incredible stories (sic)” he wrote. “I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all”.