Numaish, aka All India Industrial Exhibition, has always been more than just a shopping and food destination for Hyderabadis. Over the decades, the annual exhibition has evolved into a cultural hub, bringing together crafts, performances, conversations and community-driven competitions that draw participants from across the city.

Carrying forward this tradition, Numaish 2026 is once again set to celebrate everyday talent by hosting a cooking competition, inviting home bakers and dessert enthusiasts to showcase their skills on a public platform.

Cooking competition at Numaish: All details

The cooking competition will be held on Saturday, February 7, starting at 11 am, at the Gandhi Centenary Hall inside the Numaish Exhibition Grounds, Nampally. Organised as part of the 85th All India Industrial Exhibition, the event focuses exclusively on vegetarian dishes.

Participants can compete in two categories- Cake Decoration and Dessert with a Healthy Twist, encouraging both artistic presentation and innovative, health-conscious recipes. The competition is being conducted under the guidance of Smt. Asifa Sajid (Advisor) and Smt. N. Uma Rani (Convener), with Kum. Rushika Kothapally and Smt. Akhila Sangam as joint conveners.

Application forms are available at the Exhibition Society Office between 11 am and 9 pm, and the submission deadline is February 3. Attractive prizes are on offer for winners.

Celebration of music and poetry

Numaish’s cultural calendar stretches across January with an almost daily line-up of performances, reinforcing its role as a living cultural stage rather than just an exhibition. From Telugu and Urdu poetry sessions, mushairas and ghazal evenings to classical dance forms like Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam, the programme brings together folk, classical and popular traditions.

Audiences can also catch devotional music, comedy shows, magic performances and Bollywood concerts, hosted across venues such as the Pandal, Gandhi Centenary Hall and the exhibition lawns. With events running well into the night and featuring artistes from diverse linguistic and artistic backgrounds, Numaish continues to function as a rare public space where culture is accessible, participatory and deeply rooted in Hyderabad‘s culture.

Meanwhile, Numaish began on January 1, 2026, and will continue until February 15, 2026, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, drawing thousands of visitors every day.