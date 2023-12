The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named a first-time MLA, Bhajanlal Sharma, as the next chief minister of Rajasthan at the party legislative meeting held in Jaipur on Tuesday, December 12.

The meeting was held at the BJP office in the presence of the party’s three central observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The two other observers are Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey.

