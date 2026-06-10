Bharat Future City will update modern urban living: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, June 10, said Bharat Future City, being developed on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was the answer to every Indian’s desire for a modern, well-planned urban centre.

He said the day would be remembered “for ages” as it marked the inauguration of the Future City Development Authority (FDCA) headquarters.

“Whenever some of the fortunate among us travelled abroad and saw the great cities of the world, we wished we had such modern, well-planned and efficiently managed cities in our own country. The answer to that collective aspiration of Indians is #BharatFutureCity,” he said in a post on X.

Reddy said the FCDA headquarters itself had been completed in record time — in less than six months — owing to the passion, attention to detail, hard work and dedication of everyone involved.

The CM had earlier said the state government aimed to develop Bharat Future City in a manner that would allow it to compete with global cities such as Singapore.

“We are drawing lessons from countries such as South Korea, Japan and Germany, and from global cities like Singapore and New York. We aim to build Bharat Future City as a world-class urban centre for future generations, on par with the best cities in the world,” he had said.

“Our government’s policy is to build a city that can compete with global benchmark cities that serve as role models for us. The state government has decided to develop Bharat Future City to match international standards,” Reddy said.