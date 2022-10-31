Bharat Jodo Yatra to end hatred in the Country says, Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his Bharat Jodo Yatra on its fifth day in Telangana on Sunday. It initiated a fight against the hate agenda of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its aim is to re-associate the country with its democratic principles, said the leader.

Addressing the public at the end of the fifth day of the Yatra in Shadnagar, Rahul expressed gaiety seeing the success of the Yatra and the extraordinary love and sincerity shown by the people.

Acknowledging the spirit of people participating in the yatra, Rahul said that if a person falls in the yatra, others picks him up and carries him along. Uttam Kumar Reddy fell once in the walk and was picked up by several people.

The Congress MP slammed BJP and RSS saying that they are non-democratic parties and they do not listen to the voice of the people. These parties are pro-rich and anti-poor, he added.

Describing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP as two sides of the same coin, Rahul said that TRS and BJP are business parties and they favor businessmen. While the BJP is doing it from New Delhi, the TRS is doing it in Telangana, he stressed.

Rahul met farmers, youth, and small entrepreneurs during the yatra. He showed interest in listening to the problems of the youth and discovered that the TRS government is planning to privatize educational institutions. Youngsters who have become engineers are working as delivery boys and laborers, he said.

He further accused chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of misusing the details of the Dharani portal. He said the CM gets all the details about the land one was holding and how much one was selling. “Your chief minister has looted money in the name of irrigation projects,” he said addressing the gathering.

Rahul Gandhi said handloom will be exempted from GST if Congress comes to power.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister, the congress leader said that Narendra Modi promised to provide employment to the youth but his government is working for the welfare of the industrialists and the rich.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting huge public responses for the overall development of India. The Congress MP said that nobody can stop his Yatra and it will reach Kashmir successfully.

The Yatra completed 23.3 km on Friday, before halting for the night at Dharmapuri. The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

Assuring people of bringing in pro-people policies if they are voted to power, Gandhi said, ” I promise we will provide the GST compensation after coming to power. It’s not a hard task to do. We have made an assessment and we can do it. Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) have collapsed because of GST and demonization.”

He said that the next government in Telangana will be Congress which will be favorable to farmers and small industrialists.

With inputs from ANI