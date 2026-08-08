Bhatti pitches Telangana as top investment destination in US

Hyderabad: Telangana has a conducive environment for investments, with availability of industrial land, skilled manpower, reliable power supply, and world-class infrastructure as its key strengths, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said on Saturday, August 8.

Addressing a Meet and Greet programme organised by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Bhatti interacted with the Telugu diaspora, industrialists, technology experts and professionals from the Bay Area and invited them to partner with Telangana.

Bhatti said the state government was working to position Telangana as one of the most attractive investment destinations in the country.

Telangana’s strengths

Adequate land was being made available in industrial corridors and parks for investments in sectors such as manufacturing, IT, life sciences and clean energy. The government was also strengthening the Young India Skills University and other educational and technical institutions to create a skilled workforce, he said.

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Telangana also has the capacity to provide industries with power round the clock, Bhatti said, adding that the state was making progress in renewable energy in addition to conventional power generation. The Congress government was implementing a single-window system to ensure speedy clearances for investors.

The proposed Future City was being developed by integrating cutting-edge technology, world-class infrastructure and sustainable urban planning.

The government is focusing on sectors including IT, pharmaceuticals, green energy, advanced manufacturing and knowledge-based industries to take Telangana’s economy to $3 trillion, he said.

Calling upon the Telangana diaspora to become partners in the state’s development journey, Bhatti urged them not only to invest in the state but also to contribute through technology, innovation and expansion of industries.