Bhiwani killings: Appeal launched to support kin of Junaid, Nasir

A few days ago, two men named Nasir, aged 25 years, and Junaid alias Juna, aged 35 years were abducted and charred to death. Their charred bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16.

It has been alleged that the youths were burnt alive on suspicion of being involved in cow smuggling.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the two were first badly beaten by 8 to 10 men and then kidnapped by their assaulters. The kin also said that the youths were later burnt to death.

Appeal launched for kin of Junaid, Nasir

Junaid who was the sole bread-earner of the family is survived by his wife Sajda, and six children. As his brother is not mentally stable, Junaid used to take care of his brother’s family too.

On the hand, Nasir’s family also needs financial assistance to start their life again. The families of both victims are poor.

Now as these families are left with no one to take care of, editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zahid Ali Khan, former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat, Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Hussain, and Maqdoom Mohiuddin of Bibi Amena Multi Speciality Hospital have appealed to philanthropists to help the kin of the victims as much as possible.

The amount can be transferred to the bank accounts of the victims’ kin. The details of the bank account of Junaid’s wife are as follows:

Account holder name: MS Sajida

Account No. :2676001700092464

MICR Code: 321024525

IFSC Code: PUNB0267600.

Bank name: Punjab National Bank

Nasir’s family account details are as follows:

Account number- 2676001700018657

IFSC code: PUNB0267600

Bank name: Punjab National Bank

Details Bhiwani killings

The youths Nasir and Junaid were kidnapped, lynched, and murdered allegedly by members of the Bajrang Dal, including Monu Manesar, on suspicion of their involvement in cow smuggling.

Their bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in Bhiwani district, Haryana.

So far in the case, Rajasthan police arrested one accused Rinku Saini out of nine persons reportedly involved in the killing. The police released the pictures of the eight accused.

Recently, Brinda Karat and other visited the victims’ house and met with family members.