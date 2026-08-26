Big Pakistani star quits showbiz: Don’t want to be on camera again

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Ramsha Khan has permanently stepped away from the entertainment industry, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding her absence from the screen and social media.

Earlier reports suggested that the Biryani actress was merely taking a career break after her marriage to actor Khushhal Khan. However, journalist Hassan Choudary has now revealed that Ramsha has no plans to return to acting.

Speaking about a recent phone conversation with the actress, Hassan shared Ramsha’s firm response.

“I don’t want to be on camera again in my life. That’s my choice, not somebody else’s,” Ramsha reportedly told him.

Hassan also clarified that Ramsha is happy with her life and personally decided to quit the industry. His statement comes amid online speculation that the actress may have stepped away because of pressure following her marriage.

The discussion resurfaced after Ramsha remained away from the cameras during her sister Alysha Khan’s wedding celebrations. While Ramsha and Khushhal were reportedly present at the ceremony, the couple avoided being photographed prominently.

Ramsha’s disappearance from public life first sparked curiosity earlier this year when she removed her Instagram posts and stopped making public appearances. Her former manager, Samra Muslim, had initially described the move as a career break, leaving fans hopeful about a possible comeback.

The latest revelation, however, suggests that Ramsha has closed the chapter permanently. Known for dramas such as Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Hum Tum, Jannat Se Aagay, Duniyapur and Biryani, Ramsha had built a strong following during her acting career.

While fans may be disappointed about not seeing her onscreen again, Ramsha’s message makes one thing clear: leaving showbiz was a decision she made for herself.