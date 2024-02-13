Popular Bigg Boss couple announces breakup, ‘Will always wish..’

Mumbai: Rumours about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, facing challenges in their relationship have been doing rounds for a while now. It was being said that ‘all is not well’ in Eijaz and Pavitra’s love paradise. The duo, who found love on Bigg Boss 14 and had been living together in Malad for three years, expressed their feelings for each other on the reality show. And now, Pavitra has confirmed the breakup and made it clear that she and Eijaz are no longer together!

In a latest conversation with ETimes, Pavitra Punia, stated, “There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago, and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last.”

Eijaz Khan also confirmed the breakup, saying, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”

Eijaz and Pavitra, who initially had plans of tying the knot in 2023, became close during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. Despite their love-hate relationship on the show, they officially announced their relationship after leaving the house and never hesitated to express their love for each other.

On the professional front, Pavitra Punia was last seen in the TV show Naagmani, while Eijaz Khan was part of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan. The confirmation of their separation comes as a surprise to fans who had been anticipating their wedding.