Bigg Boss 16: 5 contestants fall in danger zone, check names

Mumbai: The dynamics of the Bigg Boss 16 house have been changing with each passing day. The relationships and friendships among the contestants are being tested leading to the surging up of emotions in the house which is making the Salman Khan-hosted show spicier. The nominations process in the Bigg Boss house has always been a pretty dramatic and interesting one. There was no elimination in the first week and all 16 contestants were announced safe.

Earlier this week, there was a huge buzz that BB 16 will see a surprise mid-week double elimination. However, it seems like those were just speculations as nothing as such was announced. Viewers will get to see only a single eviction this week and the list of nominated contestants is here.

Bigg Boss 16 Nominated Contestants

MC Stan

Gori Nagori

Shalin Bhanot

Tina Datta

Sreejita De

Well, what is your take on the nominated contestants this week? Who do you think will become the first contestant to get eliminated from the show? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.