Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive: Names of 2 wildcard contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is making a lot of noise ever since it started airing on television. Credits? The house theme, entry of several controversial contestants and the tagline ‘Game Badlega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Khud Khelega!’. The show is currently in its second week. 16 housemates are locked inside the show and one will get eliminated tomorrow in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

‘Wild card entry’ is another interesting part of the Bigg Boss show. Like every season, this year too, makers are planning to bring more new housemates as wild card contestants to spice up the game.

Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Contestants Names

According to our exclusive inside sources close to the show, the two wild card contestants who are likely to enter Bigg Boss 16 in the upcoming weeks are — TV actor Gaurav Wadhwa and Gori Nagori’s close friend Sunny Choudhary. Check his Instagram here. However, an official announcement on it is still awaited.

Gaurav Wadhwa (Instagram)











Sunny Chaudhary and Gori Nagori (Instagram)

Meanwhile, the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ (Shukrawar ka Vaar) is going to be an interesting one as host Salman Khan will be making some shocking revelations about the housemates. The episode is set to air tonight, Friday.

The nominated contestants for this week are — Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, MC Stan and Sreejita De.

What’s your take on two new wild card names of Bigg Boss 16? Comment your thoughts below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 16.