Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Winner, first and second runner-up names

Mumbai: Just a couple of days and Bigg Boss 16 will finally get its winner of the season after four months of intense drama, controversies, and challenges. The much-anticipated grand finale of the show is set to take place this weekend, Feb 11 and 12. Considering the current hype around the show, the end is surely going to be a nail-biting one.

Bigg Boss 16 Finalists

Shalin Bhanot

MC Stan

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam

While fans are curious to know the winner and runner-up names, a final prediction by the popular social media page The Khabri has kept the audience more excited.

Going by the predictions, it seems like Priyanka is going to walk away with the trophy. While Shiv Thakare is expected to win the first runner-up title, MC Stan might be declared as the second runner-up of BB 16.

Finale Details

Bigg Boss 16 finale is going to be full of surprises, and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in entertaining the audience in the last week. Salman Khan will return as a host this week.

