Bigg Boss 16: Finalists get a taste of Rohit Shetty’s signature action, adventure

Mumbai: Amid the anticipation, filmmaker Rohit Shetty makes a surprise visit to the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ with a mission in mind.

He comes to select a worthy contestant for the upcoming season of the stunt show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

After observing the housemates navigate the challenges of the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, Rohit raises the stakes with even more hair-raising tasks.

In the upcoming episode, contestants will be pushed to their limits as they hold their breath underwater, dodge electric shocks, perform death-defying stunts on a bicycle, and confront their fears.

The episode will have a dollop of laughter too as Rohit assigns comical roles to Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan. In this lighthearted moment, Shalin and Archana will play a couple trying to convince their “father” MC Stan to support their love story.