Bigg Boss 17: Names of 2 mentors leaked, check here

Mumbai: The eagerly awaited premiere date of Bigg Boss 17 has been reportedly postponed, igniting curiosity among fans about what’s in store for the upcoming season. As the creative minds behind the show strive to add a dash of extra spice to the new edition, we hear one interesting update about the show.

Mentors In Bigg Boss 17?

Instead of the previous concept of ‘seniors’, ‘mentors’ will now take the spotlight in Bigg Boss 17. The role of mentors is likely to be played by popular ex-contestants who will enter the show and stay for 1 or 2 weeks. Reportedly, they will be seen guiding the contestants about the game and their strategies.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 17?

Two prominent names that have emerged are the popular Bigg Boss 15 couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Addressed as ‘TejRan’ by their fans, this couple is likely to be seen as mentors in the upcoming season.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra (Instagram)

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. Karan and Tejasswi’s chemistry and camaraderie as a couple on Bigg Boss 15 have left an indelible mark on the audience. Their return to the iconic show once again will only add more spice to the new vseason.

The latest reports circulating online suggest that the much-anticipated BB 17 premiere date is expected to shift from its usual September slot to the month of October. While the official confirmation is yet to be unveiled, sources indicate that the show might kick off on October 20.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.