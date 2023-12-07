Bigg Boss 17: Time for Hyderabad’s Arun Srikanth to go home?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is getting mixed reviews from viewers – sometimes it’s fun, and other times it’s called boring. But, the makers are trying hard to keep things interesting. As the Weekend ka Vaar approaches, everyone is curious about the next person who might leave the show.

This week, 8 contestants are up for elimination, and early voting trends hint that Sana Raees Khan could be the one to leave. However, a recent tweet from The Khabri suggests a different story.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Voting Trends

The Khabri’s recent tweet shows Arun Srikanth Mashettey, hailing from Hyderabad, in the bottom position and facing the risk of elimination this week.

Despite the alarming voting trend, many viewers are expressing skepticism and labelling The Khabri’s tweet as false, citing Arun’s substantial fanbase, particularly from Hyderabad. Fans have been enjoying Arun’s presence on the show, and a general consensus among them is that he might not be the one to bid farewell from the Bigg Boss house this week.

As the tension builds up, the Weekend ka Vaar episode is eagerly awaited, with all eyes on whether Arun will manage to secure enough votes to stay in the house or face elimination in this unexpected twist.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.