Bigg Boss 18: Names of the probable finalists, Vivian to Shilpa

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is all set to enter its most thrilling phase as the show nears its grand finale, scheduled for January 19. With only two weeks left, the competition is fiercer than ever. Following Sara Arfeen Khan’s latest eviction, the show now has its top 10 contestants battling it out for the coveted trophy.

Here are the Top 10 contestants still in the race:

Avinash Mishra

Chahat Pandey

Chum Darang

Eisha Singh

Karanveer Mehra

Kashish Kapoor

Rajat Dalal

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shrutika Arjun

Vivian Dsena

Who Will Make It to Bigg Boss 18 Finale?

Fans are already speculating which contestants will reach the finale week. Considering online buzz, audience engagement, and overall performance, a few contestants have emerged as strong contenders for the final showdown.

Likely Finalists

1. Vivian Dsena

With a massive fan following and consistent performance, Vivian is one of the strongest contenders for the title.

2. Karanveer Mehra

His strategic gameplay and balanced personality have kept him in the spotlight.

3. Eisha Singh

Known for her emotional yet determined approach, Eisha has garnered significant audience support.

4. Chum Darang

The current Time God, Chum’s journey has been remarkable, making her a likely finalist.

5. Shilpa Shirodkar

As a popular face, Shilpa might have the makers’ support, increasing her chances of reaching the finale despite mixed performances.

Likely to Exit Before the Finale

Contestants like Kashish Kapoor, Chahat Pandey, and Avinash Mishra might struggle to secure their spots in the finale week.

Bigg Boss is known for its unpredictable twists, so the journey ahead promises surprises. Only time will tell who will outlast the others and claim the trophy.

Who do you think will make it to the finale? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.