Mumbai: Wildcard entries have always been one of the most exciting twists inside the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 19 is no different, and after Shehbaz Badesha’s entry, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will walk in next to shake up the dynamics.

Several names like Baseer Ali’s ex Shubhi Joshi and Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife have been doing the rounds as possible wildcards. But now, a fresh buzz has caught everyone’s attention – a name linked to the cricketing world!

Bigg Boss 19 wildcard contestant

According to latest reports, Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar is likely to make an appearance on Bigg Boss 19 to drop his sister Malti Chahar, who is expected to join the house as a wildcard contestant.

While there is no official confirmation yet, this news has already set social media abuzz with curiosity. If true, Malti’s entry could change the entire game for the current housemates.

Meanwhile, eviction suspense continues this week with Amaal Mallik, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri nominated.

