Bigg Boss 19: Time for another female contestant to exit show

Mumbai: The tension inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is rising as another explosive Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan, approaches. The show is now in its 6th week and the spotlight is firmly on the nominated contestants as fans eagerly await to see who will face eviction this time.

Bigg Boss 19 nominated contestants week 6

The housemates on the chopping block this week are: Amaal Mallik, Nehal Chudasama, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Zeishan Quadri.

Who will get evicted?

Viewers are busy voting for their favourites, but early polls and social media buzz hint that this week’s eviction might see a female celebrity leaving the house.

Nehal Chudasama and Kunickaa Sadanand appear to be at the bottom of the voting trend and are most likely to be in danger.

On the other hand, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Ashnoor Kaur are reportedly safe with strong voting support, while Zeishan Quadri joins Nehal and Kunickaa in the bottom three.

With speculation running high, all eyes are now on Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, where the final decision will be revealed. Will it be Nehal, Kunickaa, or a shocking twist in the game? Let’s wait and watch.