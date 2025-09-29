Bigg Boss 19: 8 contestants land in danger zone, check list

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 Hindi has kept fans hooked with its intense drama, surprising twists, and Salman Khan’s powerful hosting. The game show is now in its sixth week, and excitement is at an all-time high. Recently, digital influencer Awez Darbar became the latest contestant to be eliminated, following Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia. His quiet gameplay and lack of strong standouts made him vulnerable, despite his popularity outside the house.

This Week’s Nomination Task

The latest nomination task, called “Ship and Missile” added spice to the game. Contestants had to name two housemates, and once a name was called three times, their boat exploded, confirming their nomination. Captain Farrhana used her power to directly nominate Ashnoor Kaur, making her the first name in danger this week.

Who Is Nominated This Week?

At the end of the task, eight contestants landed in the danger zone:

Amaal Mallik

Nehal Chudasama

Kunickka Sadanand

Ashnoor Kaur

Neelam Giri

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Zeishan Quadri

Awez Darbar’s Exit

Awez entered the show with his girlfriend Nagma, who was evicted earlier. Known for his massive online following, Awez struggled to create impact inside the house. Salman Khan repeatedly urged him to be more active. He also faced a major controversy after being accused of disloyalty by co-contestants. Before his eviction, Gauahar Khan gave him strong advice to fight harder, but it came too late.

