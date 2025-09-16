Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa’s video with Pak actress Kubra Khan goes viral

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 contestants are making waves not just inside the house but also outside, with their past works and personal lives becoming hot topics of discussion. Among them, actress Kunickaa Sadanand is grabbing attention not only for her fiery gameplay on the show but also for her surprising career choices.

A video of Kunickaa with Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has gone viral on Instagram, leaving fans shocked to learn that she once worked in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Kunickaa Sadanand in Pakistani film

Back in 2018, Kunickaa appeared in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, one of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films of that year. In the movie, she played the role of Kubra Khan’s mother.

Interestingly, Indian actors Kanwaljit Singh and Shehzad Khan were also a part of the film. The movie also starred Mawra Hocane, who is well-known in India for her Bollywood debut Sanam Teri Kasam.

From Bollywood to Pakistani cinema and now Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa’s journey has been full of interesting chapters.

