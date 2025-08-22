Mumbai: Looks like Bigg Boss 19 makers are leaving no stone unturned this season! With each passing day, the buzz around the show is only getting stronger. After boxing legend Mike Tyson’s name surfaced, now WWE legend The Undertaker is the latest international star linked with the reality show and fans are absolutely stunned.

The Undertaker to join Bigg Boss 19?

If reports are to be believed, The Undertaker is being considered for a special wildcard entry around November, which could mark one of the most unexpected crossovers on Indian television. Pairing up alongside Mike Tyson’s possible entry in October, this season is already being hailed as one of the “biggest collaborations of 2025.”

Mike Tyson also likely to enter

Insiders reveal that Tyson is in advanced talks with the makers, with negotiations currently underway regarding his fee. If everything falls in place, he is expected to stay inside the house for 7–10 days and make a grand impact.

Now, with Salman Khan hosting, Tyson’s explosive energy, and Undertaker’s legendary presence, Bigg Boss 19 might just rewrite history for reality TV in India. BB 19 is all set to begin from August 24.

Are you excited to see Salman Khan, Mike Tyson, and The Undertaker on the same platform? Share your thoughts in the comments below!