Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan, Mike Tyson, The Undertaker in one frame?

If reports are to be believed, The Undertaker is being considered for a special wildcard entry around November

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd August 2025 11:18 am IST
Mike Tyson, Salman Khan and The Undertaker
Mike Tyson, Salman Khan and The Undertaker (Instagram)

Mumbai: Looks like Bigg Boss 19 makers are leaving no stone unturned this season! With each passing day, the buzz around the show is only getting stronger. After boxing legend Mike Tyson’s name surfaced, now WWE legend The Undertaker is the latest international star linked with the reality show and fans are absolutely stunned.

The Undertaker to join Bigg Boss 19?

If reports are to be believed, The Undertaker is being considered for a special wildcard entry around November, which could mark one of the most unexpected crossovers on Indian television. Pairing up alongside Mike Tyson’s possible entry in October, this season is already being hailed as one of the “biggest collaborations of 2025.”

Mike Tyson also likely to enter

Insiders reveal that Tyson is in advanced talks with the makers, with negotiations currently underway regarding his fee. If everything falls in place, he is expected to stay inside the house for 7–10 days and make a grand impact.

MS Teachers

Now, with Salman Khan hosting, Tyson’s explosive energy, and Undertaker’s legendary presence, Bigg Boss 19 might just rewrite history for reality TV in India. BB 19 is all set to begin from August 24.

Are you excited to see Salman Khan, Mike Tyson, and The Undertaker on the same platform? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

