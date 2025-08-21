Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just two days away from its grand premiere on August 24, and the buzz around the show is only getting louder. While the confirmed contestant list has already created much anticipation, the latest name that has set social media abuzz is none other than legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Yes, you read that right.

Mike Tyson in talks?

According to latest reports, the makers are in advanced discussions with Tyson’s team. If things work out, the boxing icon is expected to make a grand entry into the Bigg Boss house in October for about a week to ten days. His fee is currently being negotiated, and fans are already curious to know how much he might charge, given the sky-high remunerations that past international celebrities have taken home.

Tyson’s possible appearance has left fans thrilled, with many eagerly imagining the kind of energy he would bring to the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list 2025

Meanwhile, the confirmed list of BB 19 contestants includes —

Gaurav Khanna Baseer Ali (Baseer Bob) Payal Gaming Awez Darbar Atul Kishan Ashnoor Kaur Nagma Mirajkar Hunar Hali Siwet Tomar Tanya Mittal Aditya Kumar

With the show just around the corner, the buzz around Mike Tyson’s potential participation has only added to the excitement. If confirmed, his entry could turn out to be one of the biggest highlights of the season.

Are you excited to see Mike Tyson in Bigg Boss 19? Tell us in the comments below!