Bigg Boss 19: Shafaq Naaz exits list; Meet confirmed contestants

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to return with Bigg Boss 19 this weekend, and anticipation for the grand premiere is already sky-high. Just like every year, the new season promises daily doses of drama, entertainment, and plenty of surprises.

Among the early buzz, actress Shafaq Naaz, known for her roles in Mahabharat and Chidiya Ghar, was widely rumoured to be a confirmed contestant. Reports suggested that Shafaq had even signed on for the show, leaving fans excited to watch her strategy unfold inside the house.

However, the latest update reveals that Shafaq Naaz will not be part of Bigg Boss 19. According to latest reports, while she initially agreed, she had to step back at the last moment due to personal reasons and an unexpected emergency.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list 2025

Meanwhile, the confirmed contestant list for this season includes:

Gaurav Khanna

Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob

Payal Gaming

Awez Darbar

Atul Kishan

Ashnoor Kaur

Nagma Mirajkar

Hunar Hali

Siwet Tomar

With a fresh theme and a dynamic mix of personalities, Bigg Boss 19 promises to keep audiences hooked once again.

