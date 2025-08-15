Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited controversial reality shows of the year. Set to premiere on August 24, the Salman Khan-hosted show is already making headlines for its fiery and glamorous lineup.

The contestants list is only getting spicier, hotter, and bolder with each passing day as surprising names join in. The latest additions to the confirmed list are Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and journalist Nayandeep Rakshit.

Here’s the complete list of 10 confirmed contestants so far.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list 2025

1. Gaurav Khanna

2. Baseer Bob

3. Payal Gaming

4. Nayandeep Rakshit

5. Shafaq Naaz

6. Ashnoor Kaur

7. Awez Darbar

8. Nagma Mirajkar

9. Hunar Hali

10. Siwet Tomar

Kirak Khala rejects offer

Meanwhile, in other buzzworthy news, Kirak Khala has officially declined the offer to join Bigg Boss 19. Speaking exclusively to Siasat.com, she revealed, “Yes, it’s true that I declined Bigg Boss 19. I truly appreciate that they approached me, and it was exciting to be considered. But due to certain personal reasons, I had to say no.”

With just days to go for the grand premiere, excitement is at an all-time high. Which of these confirmed contestants are you most eager to watch inside the Bigg Boss house?