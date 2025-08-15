Mumbai: Viewers and fans in Hyderabad were buzzing with excitement when reports suggested that a few celebrities and YouTubers might be seen in Bigg Boss 19. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show had already featured Arun Mashettey from Hyderabad in Season 17, and audiences loved his stint on the show.

This year, popular YouTuber Priya Reddy, famously known as Kirak Khala, was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 19 and news left her fans thrilled at the possibility of seeing her in the house. However, the latest update is bound to leave them a little disappointed.

(Image Source: Exclusively accessed by Siasat)

Kirak Khala has officially turned down the offer. Yes, you read that right! Speaking exclusively to Siasat.com, she said, “Yes, it’s true that I declined Bigg Boss 19. I truly appreciate that they approached me, and it was exciting to be considered. But due to certain personal reasons, I had to say no.”

After several rounds of discussions, things did not work out between her and the makers.

(Image Source: Exclusively accessed by Siasat)

Known for her humorous Hyderabadi-style rants and witty videos, Priya Reddy enjoys a massive online following with 1.3 million Instagram followers. Her YouTube channel Kirak Khala Hyderabadi boasts 93.9K subscribers, while her second channel Priya Reddy TikTok has over 200K.

Apart from her, the other contestant from Hyderabad confirmed for Bigg Boss 19 is actor and reality show star Baseer Ali, aka Baseer Bob. The new season is set to premiere on August 24.