Mumbai: Looks like the makers of Bigg Boss 19 are pulling out all the stops when it comes to selecting a dhamakedaar lineup for the upcoming season. After Hyderabadi YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashetty made waves in Bigg Boss 17, yet another viral sensation from Hyderabad is now in talks for the new season!

Yes, you read that right. It’s none other than the hilarious and wildly popular Kirak Khala, aka Priya Reddy!

Kirak Khala in Bigg Boss 19?

In an exclusive chat with Siasat.com, the social media star confirmed the buzz herself. “Yes. It is true that I’ve been approached for Bigg Boss 19 and discussions are ongoing. If all goes well, you’ll see me in the house. Keep me in your prayers and support me!” she said, beaming with excitement.

Known for her humorous Hyderabadi-style rants and funny videos, Priya Reddy is already a fan-favourite with 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Her YouTube channel Kirak Khala Hyderabadi boasts 93.9K subscribers, while her second channel Priya Reddy TikTok has over 200K.

With Bigg Boss 19 expected to premiere on August 3, and Salman Khan returning as host, the anticipation is sky-high. Names like Alisha Panwar, Raj Kundra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Munmun Dutta, and even Flying Beast are reportedly being considered.

Are you excited to watch Kirak Khala bring her unique Hyderabadi tadka to the Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.