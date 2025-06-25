Exclusive: Hyderabadi viral Kirak Khala in talks for Bigg Boss 19

After Hyderabadi YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashetty made waves in Bigg Boss 17, yet another viral sensation from Hyderabad is now in talks for the new season!

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th June 2025 1:44 pm IST
Salman Khan and Kirak Khala aka Priya Reddy
Kirak Khala aka Priya Reddy approached for Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai: Looks like the makers of Bigg Boss 19 are pulling out all the stops when it comes to selecting a dhamakedaar lineup for the upcoming season. After Hyderabadi YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mashetty made waves in Bigg Boss 17, yet another viral sensation from Hyderabad is now in talks for the new season!

Yes, you read that right. It’s none other than the hilarious and wildly popular Kirak Khala, aka Priya Reddy!

Kirak Khala in Bigg Boss 19?

In an exclusive chat with Siasat.com, the social media star confirmed the buzz herself. “Yes. It is true that I’ve been approached for Bigg Boss 19 and discussions are ongoing. If all goes well, you’ll see me in the house. Keep me in your prayers and support me!” she said, beaming with excitement.

MS Creative School

Known for her humorous Hyderabadi-style rants and funny videos, Priya Reddy is already a fan-favourite with 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Her YouTube channel Kirak Khala Hyderabadi boasts 93.9K subscribers, while her second channel Priya Reddy TikTok has over 200K.

With Bigg Boss 19 expected to premiere on August 3, and Salman Khan returning as host, the anticipation is sky-high. Names like Alisha Panwar, Raj Kundra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Munmun Dutta, and even Flying Beast are reportedly being considered.

Are you excited to watch Kirak Khala bring her unique Hyderabadi tadka to the Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments below!

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th June 2025 1:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button