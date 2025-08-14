Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to return with Salman Khan once again taking charge as the host. The highly-anticipated season is already creating buzz, with confirmed contestants’ names slowly making their way online.

Baseer Bob in Bigg Boss 19

One of the confirmed faces this year is none other than Hyderabad’s own Baseer Ali, popularly known as Baseer Bob. The news was confirmed by the most reliable Bigg Boss social media handle, The Khabri. After being rumoured to join the show in multiple past seasons, Baseer has finally said yes.

More about the actor

Baseer Ali is an Indian model, television personality and actor, best known for winning MTV Splitsvilla 10 and finishing as runner-up in MTV Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2. He made his acting debut in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya.

Crowned Hyderabad’s Most Desirable Man by The Times of India in 2017, Baseer has a massive fan following and is expected to bring his charm, competitive spirit, and reality show experience to the Bigg Boss house this season.

Bigg Boss 19 is set to begin from August 24 on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV.