Mumbai: The excitement for Bigg Boss 19 is only getting bigger as more names get confirmed for this year’s grand season. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which premieres on August 24, 2025 with the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, has been creating a buzz across social media even before its launch.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants

Now, according to inside sources, television actress Shafaq Naaz is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Known for her roles in popular daily soaps, Shafaq grabbed headlines during the Tunisha Sharma case. She is also the sister of actor Sheezan Khan.

Joining her is Ashnoor Kaur, a well-known TV actress who made her debut in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani. She went on to win hearts with her performances in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and Suman Indori.

Other contestants already confirmed for Bigg Boss 19 include Hunar Gandhi, gaming influencer Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, actor Gaurav Khanna and Siwet Tomar, among others.

With a mix of actors, influencers and personalities from different fields, Bigg Boss 19 promises drama, entertainment and unexpected twists right from day one.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.