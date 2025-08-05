Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on August 24, as officially revealed in the promo featuring host Salman Khan. As always, the pre-launch buzz is at its peak with multiple names being speculated, confirmed, dropped, and added almost daily.

Till the show hits our screens, the rumour mill will keep churning. And now, a fresh list of contestants is doing the rounds online, featuring some interesting new names including YouTuber Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha.

Check out the latest list, which includes names that are either confirmed, approached, or still in talks.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list 2025

Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) Shailesh Lodha Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) Sreerama Chandra Gurucharan Singh Amaal Malik Hunar Gandhi aka Hunar Hali Apoorva Mukhija Gaurav Khanna Dhanashree Verma Priya Reddy aka Kirak Khala Priyanka Jagga Siwet Tomar Khank Waghnani (Splitsvilla X5) Niyati Fatnani Arishfa Khan

Priyanka Jagga confirms being approached

One of the most controversial figures on the list is Priyanka Jagga Muise, who was a part of Bigg Boss 10. Interestingly, she confirmed her return herself via a Facebook post and fans have mixed reactions to that!

This season, the theme is reportedly politics, which already has fans curious about the kind of drama and strategy that may unfold inside the house.

With a mix of influencers, TV stars, reality show alumni and musicians, Bigg Boss 19 is shaping up to be an explosive season.

What’s your take on this list? Are you excited for BB19? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.