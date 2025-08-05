Mumbai: Well, Bigg Boss has always been known for roping in some of the most unexpected and entertaining celebrities and as Bigg Boss 19 is around the corner, it looks like even this year it is going to be no different. As the buzz around the upcoming season heats up, several names of possible contestants have started doing the rounds. But the latest one will truly leave you shocked!

Guess who?

She’s one of the most controversial figures ever associated with the Bigg Boss house. Yes, we’re talking about none other than Priyanka Jagga Muise, who was part of Bigg Boss 10.

Priyanka Jagga Muise in Bigg Boss 19?

Known for her aggressive behaviour, personal attacks, and highly disrespectful conduct, even towards host Salman Khan, Priyanka was asked to leave the show mid-season. Her clashes with fellow contestants, including Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi, made her one of the most talked-about personalities in Bigg Boss history.

Now, years later, she has confirmed that Bigg Boss has come knocking once again.

In a surprising Facebook post, Priyanka wrote: “10 years ago, I was part of a show called Bigg Boss. It changed my life but not all of it was easy. I had a fight with the host, Salman Khan. And I walked away. From the show. From the glam world. From the noise. But now, out of the blue… Bigg Boss has called again. Yes this season. They want me back. This season is all about RAJNEETI.”

She further added, “I’m torn. Should I say yes? Or walk away with peace? Tell me from your heart what do you think?”

Priyanka’s post has already triggered strong reactions across social media. While some fans are curious to see how she would perform this time around, others are still scarred by the chaos she created during her previous stint. Many fans and social media users commented ‘Yes’ under her post.

Her post has left fans excited, is this the comeback no one saw coming?

So, what do you think, should Priyanka Jagga return to Bigg Boss 19? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com as we bring you more updates and confirmed names in the coming days!