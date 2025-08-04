Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and excitement is only getting high with every new update. From the show’s theme to the list of probable contestants, everything is creating massive buzz. But apart from these highlights, one thing that has truly become the talk of the town is Salman Khan’s staggering remuneration for hosting the upcoming season.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 Remuneration

According to several viral reports, Salman Khan is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 120 to Rs 130 crore for the entire season. With Bigg Boss 19 expected to run for around 15 weekends, this puts his per-weekend paycheck between Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore.

Salman Khan to return as host for Bigg Boss 19 (Image Source: X)

This massive figure not only cements his position as one of India’s highest-paid reality TV hosts, but possibly among the highest in the world.

And now, his luxe paycheck has caught so much attention online that some reports are even comparing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s salary. Yes, you read that right!

As per The Economic Times, PM Modi draws a salary of Rs 1.66 lakh per month, adding up to just a little over Rs 19 lakh annually. So essentially, Salman Khan earns more for a single weekend of hosting Bigg Boss than what the Prime Minister earns in multiple years.

Well, when it comes to Bhaijaan, such a grand paycheck doesn’t come as a surprise and fans agree, it’s totally worth it! Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.