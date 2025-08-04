Mumbai: The much-awaited reality show hosted by Salman Khan will return to screens on August 24, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The makers recently dropped a brand-new promo featuring the superstar host, giving viewers a sneak peek into this season’s politics-themed twist.

Ahead of the show’s launch, here are 4 major updates that viewers can look forward to this season.

Team Division: Contestants will be split into two political parties during the premiere episode by Salman Khan himself.

Weekly Leadership Battle: Each party will nominate one member every week to contest for the position of leader (captain). The house will then go through a ballot voting process to elect the week’s ‘sarkaar’.

Duties and Ministers: The elected leader will assign duties and appoint house ministers including a kitchen minister, bedroom minister, and more.

Secret Tasks for Rations: Both teams will receive secret tasks, either in groups or individually, to earn weekly rations.

Meanwhile, the final list of contestants is still under wraps, but a few names like Sreerama Chandra and Hunar Hali are already doing the rounds as confirmed participants.

