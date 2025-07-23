Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is currently creating a lot of buzz online as exciting updates around the much-awaited reality show continue to pour in. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, reports suggest that the new season is set to premiere on August 30, and the buzz is already building with full force.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to be the longest season ever, and in a fresh twist, Salman Khan will reportedly be joined by two or three co-hosts this year. The details around the show’s theme, contestants, and new format are doing rounds on the internet but what always grabs attention without fail is Salman Khan’s massive paycheck. Here’s the new update.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 salary

According to a latest report by Indian Express, Salman will be charging somewhere between Rs 120-150 crores this season. The superstar is likely to host the show for 12 to 15 weeks, and is being paid around Rs 8 to 10 crores per weekend.

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan (Instagram)

While this is slightly less than his Bigg Boss 18 fee (reportedly Rs 250 crores), it’s worth noting that this season features multiple hosts, which might have contributed to the difference.

First promo

Meanwhile, buzz is that Salman Khan has already shot the promo for BB19 on 21st July. It was reportedly shot during midnight to keep the details under the wraps. The promo has been designed around a ‘politics’ theme, giving fans a hint of what’s in store.

So, are you excited for Bigg Boss 19 and Salman’s grand return? Comment below and let us know!