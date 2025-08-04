Mumbai: The excitement for Bigg Boss 19 is reaching sky-high levels as fans eagerly await the final list of contestants. With new names being speculated every day, the buzz around this season is unstoppable. As we earlier reported, the first two confirmed contestants of this season are Sreerama Chandra and Hunar Hali.

And now, we have three more confirmed names that are only going to add fuel to the excitement.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants list

1. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

Popular social media influencer and content creator Mr Faisu is confirmed for Bigg Boss 19. Last seen as a finalist on Celebrity MasterChef Season 1, Faisu also grabbed headlines for his rumoured breakup with actress Jannat Zubair. He has a massive 33.1 million followers on Instagram and close friend Adnaan Shaikh also dropped hints about his entry.

2. Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming

Gaming sensation and YouTuber Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, has also been confirmed for the Salman Khan-hosted show. With over 4 million followers on Instagram, Payal is one of India’s top female gamers. She has collaborated with stars like Rohit Sharma, Chaitanya Akkineni, and Sonakshi Sinha, making her a well-known face across digital platforms.

3. Siwet Tomar

Reality TV personality Siwet Tomar, who rose to fame with his bold presence in Splitsvilla X5, is also set to enter the Bigg Boss house. Known for his rivalry with Digvijay Rathee on the show, Siwet has carved a niche for himself and has a growing fan base of over 498K followers on Instagram.

Confirmed Contestants List So Far:

Sreerama Chandra

Hunar Hali

Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu)

Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming)

Siwet Tomar

Bigg Boss 19 premieres on August 24, and if these names are anything to go by, this season promises to be full of drama, digital power, and big personalities. Stay tuned to Siasat.com as we bring you more updates and confirmed names in the coming days!