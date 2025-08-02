Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner and fans couldn’t be more thrilled! Breaking away from its usual September or October launch, the much-awaited reality show is set to premiere on August 24, 2025, as announced by JioHotstar on July 31 through an official teaser.

In the teaser, host Salman Khan dropped a major bombshell, revealing this year’s theme “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar” hinting at a complete power shift inside the house. What does this mean for contestants? Only time will tell!

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants

Meanwhile, the excitement has doubled as the names of the first two confirmed contestants are now out. According to Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, singer Sreerama Chandra and TV actress Hunar Hali have officially signed on for the show.

Sreerama Chandra

Sreerama Chandra, who rose to fame as the winner of Indian Idol 5, is no stranger to reality shows. He has previously wowed audiences in Bigg Boss Telugu and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He has 824K followers on Instagram.

Hunar Hali Gandhi

Hunar Hali Gandhi, known for her roles in Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat, Ek Boond Ishq, and Thapki Pyaar Ki, is all set to bring her charm and fire to the Bigg Boss house. She has 548K followers on Instagram.

So far, these are the only two confirmed names. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 19 contestants and developments!