Mumbai: Week 2 of Bigg Boss 20 has begun, and the fear of elimination has already started looming over the contestants.

Last week, there was no eviction, allowing all the contestants to move into the second week. However, Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh lost one of their two life chances and now have only one remaining.

Bigg Boss 20 week 2 nominated contestants

As the new week begins, three male contestants have landed in the danger zone —

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Aasif Khan

Rohed Khan

Tanmay ‘ScoutOP’ Singh

Why were they nominated?

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss cancelled the nominations made by the housemates and instead nominated three contestants as punishment for discussing the nomination process.

The housemates were initially asked to nominate two contestants each. However, after Bigg Boss noticed nomination planning and group discussions inside the house, the entire process was cancelled.

Bigg Boss then showed a video in which Aasif Khan, Yung DSA, Rohed Khan and ScoutOP were seen discussing whom they should nominate. Since Yung DSA is currently the captain of the house, he was exempted from the punishment, while Aasif, Rohed and ScoutOP were nominated for eviction.

Soon after his nomination, Panchayat actor Aasif Khan called the decision “unfair” and accused the makers of deliberately targeting them.

With three male contestants now in the danger zone, it is confirmed that a male contestant will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 this week.

So, who do you think will be eliminated – ScoutOP, Rohed Khan or Aasif Khan? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 20.