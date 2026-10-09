Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi’s team defends his remark on Qazi Touqeer

Mumbai: Aman Gandhi’s remark about fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi has prompted a clarification from his team, which says his words are being given a religious angle. Defending the actor, Team Aman maintained that the comment concerned Qazi’s gameplay and had nothing to do with his religion or community.

Aman Gandhi’s statement

In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, his team addressed the line, “Don’t increase the population like you.” According to their explanation, Aman was referring to the way Qazi had allegedly fooled other contestants during the first two weeks of the game.

“His statement was about Qazi’s gameplay and strategy, not his religion or community in any way,” the statement read.

The team also pushed back against attempts to interpret the remark as a comment on religious identity. Stating that Aman respects every religion, they described the accusations against him as unfair and unnecessary.

“Targeting him by putting false allegations and wrongly portraying his statement is a very cheap way to bring someone down,” they wrote.

The statement ended with an appeal to viewers to focus on what was said and its context instead of spreading accusations.

“Let’s stick to what was actually said instead of creating narratives and spreading false accusations,” Team Aman added.

Here’s what he said in viral clip

During a heated exchange inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, contestant Aman Gandhi was heard making a personal remark directed at Qazi. A clip from the episode has now gone viral on social media, with several viewers accusing Aman of crossing the line.

Aman was heard telling Qazi, “Population bada rahe ho hamare country ki. Apni jaisi mat kar dena population.” The remark has drawn sharp criticism from viewers, with many describing it as insensitive and discriminatory.